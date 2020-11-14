JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NCLH. SunTrust Banks downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.37.

NCLH opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

