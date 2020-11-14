Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Kadmon stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.59.
Kadmon Company Profile
