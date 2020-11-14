Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Kadmon stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

