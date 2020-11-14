Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) rose 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 12,767,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 2,974,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

KNDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $390.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 2.09.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

