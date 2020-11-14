Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) a €270.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €270.56 ($318.30).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:ADS opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. adidas AG has a 1 year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1 year high of €317.45 ($373.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €277.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €250.53.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.