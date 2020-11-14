Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) a €35.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.60 ($43.06).

Get CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) alerts:

Shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) stock opened at €16.26 ($19.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $349.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of €15.07 and a 200 day moving average of €17.26. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 52 week high of €45.80 ($53.88).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.