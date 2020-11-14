Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s earnings. Kirkland Lake Gold reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirkland Lake Gold.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

KL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KL. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $154,744,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 165.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,165 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 944,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 675,691 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,163,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

