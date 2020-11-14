Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Holdings Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,240 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.51% of Knowles worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Knowles by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,183,000 after buying an additional 156,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -420.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

