Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

