Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) & UniMark Group (OTCMKTS:UNMG) Financial Comparison

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) and UniMark Group (OTCMKTS:UNMG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landec and UniMark Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landec 0 1 3 0 2.75 UniMark Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Landec currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Landec shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Landec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of UniMark Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landec and UniMark Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landec $590.37 million 0.49 -$38.19 million ($0.26) -37.88 UniMark Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniMark Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Landec.

Profitability

This table compares Landec and UniMark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landec -7.56% -2.21% -0.98% UniMark Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UniMark Group beats Landec on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels. It serves retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures. It also provides services, including technology transfer, material component changes, analytical method development, formulation development, pilot studies, stability studies, process validation, and production of materials for clinical studies to its partners for HA-based and non-HA based aseptically formulated and filled products. This segment sells its non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets. It sells its products directly to partners in the medical device and pharmaceutical markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About UniMark Group

The UniMark Group, Inc. (UniMark) is a vertically integrated citrus and tropical fruit growing, processing, marketing and distributing company. UniMark Group, Inc. has two lemon groves, El Cielo and Flor de Maria and are located at the foothills of the Sierra Madre Oriental Mountains in northeast Mexico. The company sells lemon directly, or through produce brokers and distributors. It processes and packages chilled and shelf-stable citrus and tropical fruit products at six plants in Mexico and one plant located in Quebec City, Canada. With the sales of UniMark’s juice and oil division’s assets and the packaged fruit business segment, UniMark’s business consists solely of the fresh lemon business (agricultural business segment). The Company competes with Sunkist Growers, Inc., a cooperative of United States citrus growers.

