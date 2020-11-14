Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) alerts:

Shares of LNR opened at C$58.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$59.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.97.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.