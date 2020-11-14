Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Trading Down 8%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.85. 1,147,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 716,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquid Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 2,141.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

