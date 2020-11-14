London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

