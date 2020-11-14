London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LNSTY opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.