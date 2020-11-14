LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,134 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of LPL Financial worth $22,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 130,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 147.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

