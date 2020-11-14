Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) PT Raised to C$61.50

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$61.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International Inc. (MG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) stock opened at C$78.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.90. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.22 and a 1 year high of C$80.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Magna International Inc. (MG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -261.71%.

In other Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) news, Director Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.83, for a total transaction of C$7,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,021,972.15. Also, Senior Officer Guenther Friedrich Apfalter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total transaction of C$3,076,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,688,523.70.

About Magna International Inc. (MG.TO)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

