Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MGNI opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 643,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,195.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,532 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

