Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

