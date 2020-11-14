Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) PT Set at C$2.85 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.85 price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

MOZ stock opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 19.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $520.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57. Marathon Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.62.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

