Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.