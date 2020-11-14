Mark Clark Acquires 76,978 Shares of Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) (ASX:CMM) Stock

Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) (ASX:CMM) insider Mark Clark bought 76,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,400.73 ($93,143.38).

Mark Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Mark Clark bought 85,000 shares of Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$144,160.00 ($102,971.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.50.

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and project evaluation business in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

