Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on the stock.

MRL stock opened at GBX 536.49 ($7.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. Marlowe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The firm has a market cap of $292.22 million and a P/E ratio of -596.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 547.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 507.58.

Marlowe plc (MRL.L) Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

