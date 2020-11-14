Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $270,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.39.

Marriott International stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.00. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

