Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Announces Earnings Results

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.10-1.75 EPS.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. Meritor has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $28.86.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.