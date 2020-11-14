Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) stock opened at C$61.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35. Metro Inc. has a one year low of C$49.03 and a one year high of C$66.25. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 3.4450995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

