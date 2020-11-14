Michael B. Yongue Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in The Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average is $262.69. The company has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

