Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,172 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Microchip Technology worth $20,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,288,000 after purchasing an additional 75,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,934,000 after buying an additional 101,724 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 947,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,599 shares of company stock worth $1,202,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

