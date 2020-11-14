Mizuho Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $97.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPT. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.14.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.18. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 61,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

