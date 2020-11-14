MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Increased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 87.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $54,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares in the company, valued at $109,093,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,882 shares of company stock valued at $84,518,323. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.54.

MongoDB stock opened at $246.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.01. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

