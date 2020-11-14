Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 million, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 40,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.