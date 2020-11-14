Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Monster Beverage by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

