Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €300.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

