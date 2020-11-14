Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.77.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.