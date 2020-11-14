Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.59.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,298 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 227,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.