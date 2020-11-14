Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.59.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

