Morgan Stanley Raises Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $75.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.73.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

