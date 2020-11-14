Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNNGY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $59.66.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.