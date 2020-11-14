MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 10.6%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.27. 16,625,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 713% from the average session volume of 2,045,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Michael Stuart Klein purchased 741,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $4,890,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan, Inc provides data analytics and cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors via data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical and dental costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

