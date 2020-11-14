Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.43% of Myomo worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.