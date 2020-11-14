Myomo (NYSE:MYO) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSE:MYO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Secur. boosted their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.00. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

