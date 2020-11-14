Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MYOV opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.60. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $23.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $496,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,646.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.