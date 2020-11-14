Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Down 9.6% After Earnings Miss

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price traded down 9.6% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.58. 11,183,408 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 6,954,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth about $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 300.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 314,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

