National Bank Financial Boosts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $55.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB reissued a hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.97.

BEP opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners’s stock is going to split on Monday, December 14th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 11th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.32). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.2893 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,777 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,138,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,782,000 after purchasing an additional 342,920 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,762,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,821,000 after purchasing an additional 248,715 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,652 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,822,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,821,000 after purchasing an additional 187,663 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

