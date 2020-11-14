National Bank Financial Boosts Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$46.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) alerts:

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.