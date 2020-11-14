National Bank Financial Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$20.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$21.75 to C$20.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -43.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.47, for a total transaction of C$50,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$875,334.35. Also, Senior Officer Robert Scott Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total value of C$341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,109,413.44.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

