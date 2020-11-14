National Bank Financial Cuts Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$2.75

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) alerts:

TSE:SRX opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.43 million and a P/E ratio of -17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.73. Storm Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy sold 20,000 shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$40,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,162,540.49.

About Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.