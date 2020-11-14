National Bank Financial Increases Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$170.00

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$161.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$162.80.

IFC opened at C$146.49 on Tuesday. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, with a total value of C$98,889.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

