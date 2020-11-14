National Bank Financial Raises Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$264.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$245.00 to C$264.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$256.27.

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock opened at C$214.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$216.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$171.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. Cargojet Inc. has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

