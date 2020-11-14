Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $7.49 on Friday. Navigator has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $418.73 million, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

