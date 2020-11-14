New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.56 Billion Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,961,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 203,546 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Facebook worth $1,561,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

