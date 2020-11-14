New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $52.31 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $52,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $55,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. UBS Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

