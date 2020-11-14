New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,409,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146,481 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of The Home Depot worth $669,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

